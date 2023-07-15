July 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during July 2023. May they rest in peace.

Romanian pianist and composer Valentin Gheorghiu died on 17 July 2023, aged ninety-five.

Taiwanese composer and teacher CHEN, Mao-shuen died on 15 July 2023, aged eighty-seven.

American pianist André Watts died from cancer on 12 July 2023, aged seventy-seven.

Japanese composer and conductor Yuzo Toyama died from chronic kidney disease on 11 July 2023, aged ninety-two.

Posted 25 July 2023 by Keith Bramich