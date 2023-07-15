News from around the world

July 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during July 2023. May they rest in peace.

Romanian pianist and composer Valentin Gheorghiu died on 17 July 2023, aged ninety-five.

Valentin Gheorghiu (1934-2023)
Valentin Gheorghiu (1934-2023)

Taiwanese composer and teacher CHEN, Mao-shuen died on 15 July 2023, aged eighty-seven.

CHEN, Mao-shuen (1936-2023)
CHEN, Mao-shuen (1936-2023)

American pianist André Watts died from cancer on 12 July 2023, aged seventy-seven.

André Watts (1946-2023). Photo: James Kriegsmann
André Watts (1946-2023). Photo: James Kriegsmann

Japanese composer and conductor Yuzo Toyama died from chronic kidney disease on 11 July 2023, aged ninety-two.

Yuzo Toyama (1931-2023)
Yuzo Toyama (1931-2023)

Posted 25 July 2023 by Keith Bramich

-------

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our June 2023 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from a NASA space image showing an entire galaxy.

 

 << Home              More news >>