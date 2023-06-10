News from around the world

June 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2023. May they rest in peace.

Turkish violinist Suna Kan died on 11 June 2023, aged eighty-six.

Suna Kan (1936-2023)
Greek composer Yannis Markopoulos died in Athens on 10 June 2023, aged eighty-four.

Yannis Markopoulos (1939-2023) in 2005
Dutch oboist, conductor and researcher Werner Herbers, conductor of Ebony Band, died in Amsterdam on 5 June 2023, aged eighty-two.

Werner Herbers (1940-2023) in 2006
Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho died in Paris on 2 June 2023, aged seventy, from a brain tumour.

Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023). Photo © Priska Ketterer
Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023)
South African pianist Niel Immelman died in June 2023, aged seventy-eight.

Niel Immelman (1944-2023)
Posted 12 June 2023

