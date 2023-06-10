June 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2023. May they rest in peace.

Turkish violinist Suna Kan died on 11 June 2023, aged eighty-six.

Greek composer Yannis Markopoulos died in Athens on 10 June 2023, aged eighty-four.

Dutch oboist, conductor and researcher Werner Herbers, conductor of Ebony Band, died in Amsterdam on 5 June 2023, aged eighty-two.

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho died in Paris on 2 June 2023, aged seventy, from a brain tumour.

South African pianist Niel Immelman died in June 2023, aged seventy-eight.

