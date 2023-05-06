May 2023 Obituaries

ROMANTICISM: Explore the late George Colerick's fascinating series of articles encroaching on the subjects of melody, romanticism, operetta and humour in music.
Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during May 2023. May they rest in peace.
Czech mezzo Soňa Červená died in Prague on 7 May 2023, aged ninety-seven.
Irish fiddler, teacher and member of The Chieftains Seán Keane died unexpectedly at his home in Dublin on 7 May 2023, aged seventy-six.
German-born Israeli-American pianist Menahem Pressler died on 6 May 2023, aged ninety-nine.
Posted 8 May 2023 by Keith Bramich