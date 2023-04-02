News from around the world

April 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during April 2023. May they rest in peace.

Italian Economist and music reviewer, our friend and colleague Giuseppe Pennisi passed away in Rome on the morning of 8 April 2023, aged eighty-one, following a long illness. Giuseppe had written for this magazine extensively since December 2009. He also contributed to most of our interactive video newsletters during 2021 and 2022.

Giuseppe Pennisi (centre) with his family in Rome
Spanish tenor Pedro Lavirgen died on 2 April 2023, aged ninety-two.

Pedro Lavirgen (1930-2023)
Posted 10 April 2023 by Keith Bramich

