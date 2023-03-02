March 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2023. May they rest in peace.

Moldovan conductor, composer and teacher Serghei Ciuhrii died on 7 March 2023, aged eighty-four. Born on 2 August 1938, Serghei Ciuhrii made many arrangements of folk and popular Moldovan music for choirs and orchestras, and also worked as a university lecturer.

British conductor Kenneth Montgomery died in Amsterdam on 5 March 2023, aged seventy-nine. Kenneth Montgomery was born in Belfast in 1943 and conducted internationally, including in the Netherlands and the USA.

British arts administrator Nicholas Snowman died on 2 March 2023, aged seventy-eight.

American composer, lecturer, pianist and opera coach Nicolas Reveles died from pancreatic cancer on 1 March 2023, aged seventy-four.

Posted 9 March 2023 by Keith Bramich