May 2024 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our May 2024 video newsletter - Improvisation in the classical world and beyond

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our May 2024 newsletter, No 181, Improvisation in the classical world and beyond, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 19 April 2024. The running time is just over an hour.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (845 Mb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (86 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — May 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The questions asked during the session were as follows:

When should music be improvised and when should it be written down?

Which genres of music fit best with improvisatory techniques?

How does improvisation change with the number of simultaneous performers?

Can you provide good examples of musical improvisation?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.

Posted 1 May 2024 by John Dante Prevedini