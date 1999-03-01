Peter Dickinson

English composer, writer and pianist Peter Dickinson was born in Lytham St Annes on 15 November 1934. He was organ scholar at Queen's College Cambridge and then spent three years in New York, initially at the Juilliard School of Music, then as a critic and freelance performer.

Many of Dickinson's compositions are involved with popular music or jazz. His Violin Concerto was commissioned by the BBC in memory of violinist Ralph Holmes.

Dickinson also had a twenty-five year performing partnership with his sister, the mezzo Meriel Dickinson, and together they commissioned a number of British composers.

His writing included books on Billy Mayerl, Aaron Copland, John Cage, Lord Berners and Lennox Berkeley. He was a regular contributor to BBC Radio 3 for over thirty years, and wrote for various outlets, including Gramophone and Music & Vision.

Academic appointments included lecturer at Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey, USA, first chair at Keele University, first chair at Goldsmiths College and head of music at the Institute of United States Studies.

Peter Dickinson lived in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. He died in June 2023, aged eighty-eight.

Articles about Peter Dickinson

Articles by Peter Dickinson

