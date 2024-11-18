Imogen Holst and John McCabe

News of a rediscovered concerto and a new book

Selected letters to and from British composer and pianist John McCabe (1939-2015) have just been published in a fascinating new book edited by the composer's widow, Monica McCabe. So Written to After-Times: John McCabe - A Life in Letters has been published by Forsyth Music in Manchester. Correspondents include William Alwyn, Richard Rodney Bennett, Benjamin Britten, John Barbirolli, Peter Dickinson, Barry Douglas, David Ellis, Sidonie Goossens, Emily Howard, John Joubert, James Loughran, David Matthews, William Mathias, Nicholas Maw, Thea Musgrave, Ian Partridge, André Previn, Alan Rawsthorne, Aulis Sallinen, Gerard Schurmann, Larry Sitsky, Peter Sheppard Skærved, Judith Weir, Ursula Vaughan Williams and David Willcocks.

Further information: forsyths.co.uk

Japanese violinist and composer Midori Komachi, who actively promotes British music in Japan and the UK, discovered a lost British concerto at the Red House in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, UK and is in the process of reviving it. The score has been published by Faber Music, a first public performance will take place in London on 24 November 2024 and there will also be a broadcast lecture/recital on 7 December 2024 from Tokyo.

Imogen Holst's 1935 Concerto for Violin and Strings will receive its first public performance during a concert in London UK at 4.30pm on Sunday 24 November 2024, nearly ninety years after the work was composed.

The concert will take place at St Andrew's Holborn, 5 St Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AF, UK. It will also feature Gerald Finzi's Eclogue for Piano and Strings - soloist Drew Steanson - plus music by Elgar.

Then, on Saturday 7 December 2024, 13:00-14:30 JST at the Asahi Culture Centre in Tokyo, Japan, there will be a lecture recital in Japanese on works by Imogen Holst and her father Gustav Holst, featuring pianist Yukino Kano. This will be held in hybrid format, with audiences both at the venue in person and as a live broadcast online. Ticket booking is required. The event will run from 05:00-06:30 UCT/GMT.

Further information: midorikomachi.com

Posted 18 November 2024 by Keith Bramich