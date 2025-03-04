Classical Music in the Wild

American pianist and naturalist Hunter Noack announces the tenth season of his concert series 'In a Landscape - Classical Music in the Wild'

American pianist and naturalist Hunter Noack announces the tenth season of In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild, his concert series which transforms how audiences experience classical music by removing it from the confines of traditional concert halls and placing it in the great outdoors. Noack will travel across the American West with a 1912 Steinway grand piano for fifty concerts this year. Mountain tops, old growth forests and sunny meadows will again replace the traditional concert hall as audiences listen through wireless headphones, wandering afield with the music as a soundtrack to their experience.

The tenth season will bring In a Landscape to a variety of breathtaking settings, including Sea Ranch, CA, San Francisco Botanical Garden, Orcas Island, WA, Black Butte Ranch in Sisters, OR, Woodbury Preserve in Jackson, WY, Warm Springs Preserve in Ketchum, Idaho, Bellosguardo in Santa Barbara, CA, and Silver Falls State Park in Oregon's Willamette Valley. This new season will also feature nighttime concerts in dark-sky preserves.

The 2025 tour will officially begin on 10 May at Maryhill Museum in Goldendale, WA and conclude on 21 September in Portland, OR at Lewis & Clark College. Tickets will be available from Friday 7 March 2025.

Founded by Noack in 2016 with a mission to remove barriers to live classical music and foster a deeper connection to the natural world, In a Landscape has presented over three hundred concerts featuring one-hundred-and-ten guest artists to seventy-five-thousand attendees, many of whom had never attended a classical music event before. By partnering with national and state parks, land trusts, conservancies, historical societies, Native American reservations and schools, the series brings music to rural communities where such opportunities are often scarce. In alignment with its nonprofit mission to make concerts accessible to all, In a Landscape subsidises ticket pricing at 95% of its concerts and distributes over US$ 100,000 in free tickets annually through its Good Neighbor Program.

Beyond its innovative approach to classical music, In a Landscape creates space for immersive storytelling by frequently featuring poets, Native American musicians, dancers, singers and visual artists as guest performers. The concerts are designed to inspire a sense of quiet contemplation and free-spirited play, encouraging audience members to fully engage with the music and the landscape around them.

In a Landscape cultivates a profound feeling of togetherness across ranchers and hikers to city dwellers, families and classical music aficionados, proving that music and nature have the power to unite people across all walks of life. The series has won multiple awards and has been featured on CBS Mornings, in the Los Angeles Times and as part of TEDxPortland.

Named after John Cage's composition In a Landscape, Noack's series embraces the avant-garde composer's ethos of redefining how we listen to and experience music. Noack says:

What surprises me every concert are the moments of serendipity - when the leaves blow or the birds dance perfectly in time with the music, as if choreographed by a divine hand. In those moments of magic, I feel such gratitude for classical music and the parks and wild lands in which we play.

Further information, tour dates and tickets: www.inalandscape.org

Posted 4 March 2025 by Keith Bramich