RECENT: Find out about composers from unusual places, including Gerard Schurmann, Giya Kancheli, Nazib Zhiganov and Nodar Gabunia, about singing in cars, and meet Jim Hutton from the RLPO and some of our regular contributors in this eighty-minute February 2021 video.
NEW: Composers Daniel Schorno and John Dante Prevedini discuss creativity, innovation and re-invention with Maria Nockin, Mary Mogil, Giuseppe Pennisi and Roderic Dunnett in our hour-long April 2021 video.
Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Creativity, Innovation and Re-invention, our April 2021 newsletter, No 147, has been published as a 1080p HD MP4 video podcast. It runs for fifty-eight minutes and you can watch and listen to it here:
Watch and listen — April 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The podcast can also be downloaded as a 702Mb MP4 file by following the link below:
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Here are links to some of the organisations and individuals mentioned in the programme:
ACCADEMIA NAZIONALE DI SANTA CECILIA
BALTHASAR ERBEN - SACRED CONCERTOS FROM DANZIG
JOHN'S BALTHASAR ERBEN CD REVIEW
VALLEY OPERA AND PERFORMING ARTS (VOPA)
Posted 31 March 2021 by Keith Bramich