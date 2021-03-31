Creativity, Innovation and Re-invention

Classical Music Daily's April 2021 Newsletter has just been published as a video podcast

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Creativity, Innovation and Re-invention, our April 2021 newsletter, No 147, has been published as a 1080p HD MP4 video podcast. It runs for fifty-eight minutes and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — April 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The podcast can also be downloaded as a 702Mb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Here are links to some of the organisations and individuals mentioned in the programme:

Posted 31 March 2021 by Keith Bramich