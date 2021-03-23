Vienna Deadline

There are a few more days to apply for the 2021 Vienna International Music Competition

These are the last weeks to apply for the third Vienna International Music Competition, which is open to all music disciplines and all ages - piano, strings, voice, wind and chamber music. A Winners' concert will take place in Brahms Hall at the Musikverein in Vienna on Friday 2 July 2021. There are over 50,000 euros in prizes. These include five recording projects (awarded to five musicians and distributed worldwide - one CD recording with all costs covered, and four digital albums released through streaming platforms). There are also cash prizes, management and special awards.

The application deadline is 20 April 2021. Applications are made online, and this is an online competition with video selection - no travel is required to apply.

The five categories/age groups are: Young Artist (for instrumentalists less than eighteen years old on 1 July 2021), Virtuoso (for instrumentalists between eighteen and twenty-six years old on 1 July 2021), Professional (for ibstrumentalists twenty-seven years old or older - no age limit - on 1 July 2021), Voice (for singers of all ages) and Chamber Music (for ensembles of all ages).

The application fee for one category (Musikverein concert or recording projects) is 89 euros or US$ 109. The application fee for two categories (Musikverein concert and recording projects) is 129 euros or US$ 157.

Further information: viennacompetition.com

Posted 23 March 2021 by Adam Schmidt