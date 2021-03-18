Occurrence, Concurrence and Recurrence

Occurrence is a recent CD from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra (ISO), published and recorded by Sono Luminus. The album contains five works by contemporary Icelandic composers, conducted by Daníel Bjarnason, the orchestra's Principal Guest Conductor.

Occurrence is the third and final installment in a trilogy of albums from Sono Luminus and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, following the 2019 release of Concurrence, currently nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Orchestral Performance Category, and the 2017 release of Recurrence.

Occurrence features music by leading Icelandic composers Bjarnason (Violin Concerto), Veronique Vaka (Lendh), Haukur Tómasson (In Seventh Heaven), Þuríður Jónsdóttir (Flutter), and Magnús Blöndal Jóhannsson (Adagio) plus the virtuosic and compelling soloists Pekka Kuusisto, violin and Mario Caroli, flute.

'This is the third and last album of the ISO project, dedicated to recording the music of Icelandic composers with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. It has been a remarkable collaboration and one I am thrilled to have been a part of.'

So says Daníel Bjarnason, whose Violin Concerto is included on this album and whose work Emergence was included in the first volume of this series, and who conducts the Iceland Symphony on all three recordings.

'I want to thank the entire team at Sono Luminus for their wonderful wizardry. I also want to thank all my fellow composers for writing such beautiful music, and of course the orchestra and soloists for embracing this project with enthusiasm. I hope these recordings manage to find their way to many curious ears around the globe.'

The albums are recorded in surround sound, with a new orchestra setup devised especially for each piece, based on its particular sound. This results in a unique three-dimensional experience. The sessions were conducted by Daníel Bjarnason, with the recording team of the Grammy-award winning recording engineer Daniel Shores and producer Dan Merceruio. Sono Luminus' album package for Occurrence includes both CD and Pure Audio Blu-ray with 9.1 Auro-3D, Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, and 5.1 DTS-MA versions, as well as the mShuttle application containing FLAC and MP3 audio files.

Further information: sinfonia.is

