March 2021 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2021. May they rest in peace.

Estonian soprano Maarja Haamer passed away on 9 March, aged eighty-two. She was born in Tartu on 17 September 1938.

Hungarian soprano Éva Tordai died on 8 March, aged eighty-three, in Budapest, where she had been born on 25 October 1937.

Russian pianist Dmitri Bashkirov passed away in Madrid on 7 March, aged eighty-nine. Born in Tbilisi on 1 November 1931, his piano teachers included Anastasia Virsaladze at the Tbilisi Conservatory and Alexander Goldenweiser at th Moscow Conservatory. His career as a soloist, after winning first prize in the 1955 Marguerite Long Piano Competition in Paris, was interrupted between 1980 and 1988 due to a ban on concerts outside of Russia. He recorded for the Swiss label Claves, sat on the jury panels of various piano competitions, and taught at the Moscow Conservatory (1957-1991) and at the Reina Sofia School of Music in Madrid (from 1991).

French lyric coloratura soprano Renée Doria died on 6 March, aged one hundred. Born Renée Dumazert in Perpignan on 13 February 1921, she studied with Umberto Valdarmini and gave her first concert appearance aged eighteen. During a career lasting over thirty years, she sang approximately sixty roles, appearing in operas by composers including Bizet, Delibes, Gounod, Massenet, Mozart, Offenbach, Poulenc, Rameau, Ravel, Rossini, Thomas and Verdi.

French ballet dancer and director Patrick Dupond passed away on 5 March, aged sixty-one. Born on 14 March 1959, he won the gold medal at the 1976 Varna International Ballet Competition and had a successful career in France and internationally. At Paris Opera Ballet he was premier danseur (from 1978), danseur étoile (from 1980) and dance director (1990-95). He worked with Alvin Alley, Béjart, Grigorovich, Neumeier, Alwin Nikolais, Nureyev, Petit and Twyla Tharp.

German oboist, conductor and teacher Helmut Winschermann was found dead at his home in Bonn on 4 March, aged one hundred. Born at Mülheim an der Ruhr on 22 March 1920, he studied oboe with Johann Baptist Schlee at the Folkwangschule and later studied in Paris. He was co-founder of the chamber ensemble Collegium Pro Arte (later Collegium Instrumentale Detmold). In 1960 he founded the instrumental ensemble Deutsche Bachsolisten.

Armenian cellist Medea Abrahamyan died on 3 March, aged eighty-eight in Yerevan, where she had been born on 8 March 1932. She studied at Yerevan's Tchaikovsky Music School, at Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and at the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. She was one of Mistislav Rostropovich's cello students. She won various prizes for her playing, and performed internationally, with a repertoire including classical and contemporary works, and featuring Armenian music for the cello, often written especially for her. She also taught, lectured, gave masterclasses and served on competition juries.

British cellist Anna Shuttleworth passed away on 2 March, aged ninety-three. Born in Bournemouth on 2 May 1927, she became a cello scholar at the Royal College of Music in London, where her teachers were Ivor James and Harvey Phillips. Later she also studied with Enrico Mainardi, Franz Walter, Pablo Casals and, briefly, Rostropovich. She was a founding member of the Vivien Hind String Quartet, and joined the Newbury String Players, where she became friends with the Gerald Finzi's family and with Ralph Vaughan Williams. In the 1960s and 1970s her career took off - she played on BBC broadcasts, and wrote Learning the Cello with Hugh Cole, published by Novello. At the Royal College of Music, she became one of the most asked-for cello professors.

Posted 14 March 2021 by Keith Bramich