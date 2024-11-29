Liquid Gold

LUCAS BALL enjoys music by Mozart and Fauré

An interesting Mozartian first half with the familiar Magic Flute Overture (1791) followed by Solemn Vespers (1780). Perhaps because of the echo of the Magic Flute overture still lingering, we might, at times have felt as if we were at Glyndebourne during Solemn Vespers.

This, in part, was because soprano Brittany King, mezzo Frances Gregory, tenor Greg Tassell and baritone Peter Edge were especially delectable when the chorus and soloists were imitating one another.

At times when the soloists only had orchestral backing, they were able to produce a warm tone as well.

After the interval came two choral works by Gabriel Fauré. The choral miniature Cantique de Jean Racine (1865) came before the Requiem (1887-90) and in both, conductor Samuel Hudson was able to conjure the gentlest orchestral sound from the Meridian Sinfonia that built up to the most robust moments in the score at the same time as maintaining sonorous tones.

Of course, it helps that Fauré's Requiem is a great choral work, but when both orchestral and choral forces of Worcester Festival Choral Society are able to produce a delivery of these Fauré works that is like liquid gold, it is this element that may make an audience feel it was well worth putting up with the miserable weather on their way to and from Worcester Cathedral.

Nicholas Freestone (organ) also ought to be given great credit for his conspicious efforts during the In Paradisum movement of the Fauré Requiem as well.

