January 2024 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our January 2024 video newsletter - Twenty-five Years

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our January 2024 newsletter, No 177, Twenty-five Years. It runs for just over an hour.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — January 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The online discussion Twenty-five Years took place and was recorded on Thursday 28 December 2023.

The subject for discussion was Twenty-five Years, celebrating a quarter of a century of daily publication of this online magazine.

The questions asked in the session were as follows:

  • What do you particularly remember about the last twenty-five years in the classical music world?
  • Is there anything that specially stands out in terms of what we've published here during the last twenty-five years?
  • Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the future of classical music, in terms of composing, performing or listening?
  • How do you think the classical music world has changed over the last twenty-five years?
  • Which recent trends in classical music do you think will be important looking forward?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page.

 

Posted 1 January 2024 by Keith Bramich

31 December 2023

Hi Keith

Here are my highlights from over the years:

- First ever review for Music & Vision

- Book review of Karajan's life by Richard Osborne

- Bruckner 9 by Sir Simon Rattle

- Karl Jenkins' work commemorating the Aberfan mining disaster

Regards

Gerald (Fenech)

 

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from the 1856 painting Fireworks by French artist Henri Pierre Léon Pharamond Blanchard (1805-1873).

 

