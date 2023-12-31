NEWLY SPONSORED: Ensemble. Last Gasp of Boyhood. Roderic Dunnett investigates Jubilee Opera's A Time There Was for the Benjamin Britten centenary.
VIDEO PODCAST: John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about The Creative Spark, including contributions from Ryan Ash, Sean Neukom, Adrian Rumson, Stephen Francis Vasta, David Arditti, Halida Dinova and Andrew Arceci.
Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our January 2024 newsletter, No 177, Twenty-five Years. It runs for just over an hour.
The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.
You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):
The online discussion Twenty-five Years took place and was recorded on Thursday 28 December 2023.
The subject for discussion was Twenty-five Years, celebrating a quarter of a century of daily publication of this online magazine.
The questions asked in the session were as follows:
You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.
Posted 1 January 2024 by Keith Bramich