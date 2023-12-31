News from around the world

Bruckner Year 2024

Celebrating Anton Bruckner's two-hundredth birthday

 

2024 is Bruckner year, as the classical music world celebrates Anton Bruckner's two-hundredth birthday on 4 September.

During the Bruckner year 2024, St Florian Abbey, where Bruckner was laid to rest, with its famous organ and St Florianer Boys' Choir, will move into the focus of the international Bruckner fan community.

The intermission film during this year's Vienna Philharmonic New Year Day's concert marks a special beginning to the Bruckner festivities. In the film, two Florian choir boys lead an audience of millions through all the Bruckner memorial sites, and the choir performs the Locus iste, one of Bruckner's most famous choral works.

This title is already available digitally alongside the song Ave Maria with countertenor Alois Mühlbacher and the collegiate organist Klaus Sonnleitner. At the end of November, Alois Mühlbacher became director of the Baroque Festival in St Pölten

There's further information about the Vienna Philharmonic's New Year's Day concert, which will be broadcast live in many countries, at wienerphilharmoniker.at

Further information about the St Florianer Boys' Choir can be found at florianer.at

There's more information about the St Pölten baroque festival at barockfestival.at

Painting of Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) by Austrian painter Josef Büche (1848-1917)
Painting of Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) by
Austrian painter Josef Büche (1848-1917)

Posted 31 December 2023 by Keith Bramich

-------

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from the 1758-61 oil-on-canvas painting Wien, vom Belvedere aus gesehen (View of Vienna from Belvedere) by Italian urban landscape painter and printmaker Bernardo Bellotto (circa 1721-1780).

 

 << Home              More news >>