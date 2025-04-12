ATAYOSKEWIN

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Atayoskewin, the Cree word for 'sacred legend', is a suite for orchestra by Canadian composer Malcolm Forsyth (1936-2011). Forsyth wrote it in 1984, commissioned by Shell Canada, marking the opening of a large refinery in northern Alberta. The suite's three movements have titles 'The Spirits', 'The Dream' and 'The Dance'.

Atayoskewin is one of many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend and holiday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Atayoskewin is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and word list, so that you can mark the puzzle squares with a stroke and mark the words in the list that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Anerio, Arcana, Drigo, Easdale, Fipple, Khaldis, Kopernikus, Lilialios, Lousadzak, Orrego, Siddhartha or Surdin - to improve your vocabulary.

Please note that any accents in words such as Martinů have been omitted from the puzzle, so that accented letters can share puzzle squares with non-accented letters from other words.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above, twenty-five of which are available via this online magazine. More next month!

Copyright © 12 April 2025 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada