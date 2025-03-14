BARRELHOUSE

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

In early jazz, barrelhouse refers to raucous, wild piano playing; also, a style of piano playing, related to boogie-woogie, and associated with the noisy, informal atmosphere of bar rooms (barrelhouses). Barrelhouse is also the name of a Dutch blues band and an American record label, Barrelhouse Records.

The word Barrelhouse is one of many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Barrelhouse is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and word list, so that you can mark the puzzle squares with a stroke and mark the words in the list that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Cotillion, Ictus, Joropo, Skank, Tubman, Zingara or Zydeco - to improve your vocabulary.

Please note that any accents in words such as Ländler have been omitted from both the puzzle and the word list, so that accented letters can share puzzle squares with non-accented letters from other words.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above. More next month!

Copyright © 14 March 2025 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada