BOUZOUKI

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

The Bouzouki is a plucked string instrument popular in Greece since the early twentieth century but dating from Byzantine times, when it was called the pandoura and later tambouras. Also popular in Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Turkey, it is a member of the long-necked lute family, with a round body with a flat top and a long neck with a fretted fingerboard. It has steel strings and is played with a plectrum producing a sharp metallic sound.

The word Bouzouki is one of many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Bouzouki is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words hidden in the puzzle are listed in the rectangular block positioned in the centre of the puzzle.

You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and word list, so that you can mark the puzzle squares with a stroke and mark the words in the list that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Aniara, Bisbigliando, Kenins, Natoma, Sistrum or Zampoña - to improve your vocabulary.

Please note that the accents in the words Cabezón and Zampoña have been omitted from this puzzle, so that the accented letters can share puzzle squares with non-accented letters from other words.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above. More next month!

