MANDOBASS

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

The mandobass is the bass version of the mandolin, just as the double bass is the bass to the violin. Like the double bass, it most frequently has four single strings, rather than double courses. Also, like the double bass, it is most commonly tuned to perfect fourths rather than fifths like most mandolin family instruments: E1-A1-D2-G2 - the same tuning as a bass guitar. Larger mandobasses are normally held upright, supported by an endpin, when being played. There are also smaller versions which can be held and played like a guitar.

The word Mandobass is one of many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend and holiday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Mandobass is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. Unlike most of my previous puzzles published here, the words hidden in the puzzle are listed in a rectangular block in the centre of the puzzle. All of the words in this block are hidden in the puzzle.

You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and word list, so that you can mark the puzzle squares with a stroke and mark the words in the list that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Adaskin, Baglama, Bullroarer, Clarsach, Djembe, Hichiriki, Janggu, Kayagum, Mbiras or Yangqin - to improve your vocabulary.

Please note that the accent in the word Albéniz has been omitted from this puzzle, so that the accented letter E can share puzzle squares with non-accented letters from other words.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above. More next month!

Copyright © 10 January 2025 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada