NEOCLASSICAL

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Neoclassicism in music was a twentieth century development, particularly popular in the period between the two World Wars, in which composers drew inspiration from music of the eighteenth century. Igor Stravinsky, Paul Hindemith, Sergei Prokofiev, and Béla Bartók are usually listed as the most important composers in this mode, but also the prolific Darius Milhaud and his contemporary Francis Poulenc.

The adjective Neoclassical is one of many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend and holiday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Neoclassical is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. Unlike my previous puzzles published here, the words hidden in the puzzle are listed in a rectangular block in the centre of the puzzle. All of the words in this block are hidden in the puzzle.

You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and word list, so that you can mark the puzzle squares with a stroke and mark the words in the list that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Adaskin, Cardillac, Iseler, Kasilag, Kassia, Khaldis, Lituus, Lousadzak, Muradian, Rabaud, Ropartz, Yueqin or Zuffolo - to improve your vocabulary.

Please note that the accents in the words Albéniz, Carreño, Fauré, Grøndahl, Gymnopédies and Varèse have been omitted from this puzzle, so that the accented letters can share puzzle squares with non-accented letters from other words.

Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles.

