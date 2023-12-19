New Year's Eve from Berlin

The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra's 2023 New Year's Eve concert will be broadcast live to around three-hundred-and-fifty cinemas across Europe

From 16:00 UCT/GMT on Sunday 31 December 2023, the Berliner Philharmoniker will be broadcasting its New Year's Eve Concert live to around three-hundred-and-fifty cinemas across Europe. To round off the year, the orchestra, together with chief conductor Kirill Petrenko and star tenor Jonas Kaufmann, presents an evening of music by Richard Wagner live from the Philharmonie Berlin in the best surround sound on the big screen. The Berliner Philharmoniker's New Year's Eve Concert has always been one of the sold-out concert highlights of every season.

To celebrate the end of the year, Kirill Petrenko, acclaimed for his interpretations of Wagner at the Bayreuth Festival and elsewhere, conducts the first act of Richard Wagner's Walküre - a turbulent love triangle that confronts us with the emotional extremes of revenge, incest and lover's bliss. Jonas Kaufmann appears in one of his signature roles as the tragic hero Siegmund, passionate, radiant and combative in equal measure. Also taking part are Vida Miknevičiūtė in the role of Sieglinde and Georg Zeppenfeld as Hunding. The programme opens with the overture and Der Venusberg from Tannhäuser, which encapsulate the festivity, fervour and grandeur of Wagner's great work.

Further information: berliner-philharmoniker.de/cinema

Posted 19 December 2023 by Keith Bramich