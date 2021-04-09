PROFILE

Donald Nally

ONA JARMALAVIČIŪTĖ talks to American choral conductor Donald Nally, director of The Crossing

 

Today, Navona Records releases American choir The Crossing's latest CD, NV 6347. Wendell Berry is an American writer, critic, activist and farmer. A Native Hill is a twelve-movement musical translation of Berry's words by English composer Gavin Bryars (born 1943).

A Native Hill - Gavin Bryars. The Crossing - Donald Nally. © 2021 Navona Records

To mark the occasion, here is my interview with Donald Nally, director of The Crossing, and, for the first time, Classical Music Daily is publishing an interview in HD video format, rather than as text. The interview runs for nearly an hour, and can be watched on this page.

Watch and listen to the interview here :

The video can also be downloaded as a 1.33Gb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE INTERVIEW

Copyright © 9 April 2021 Ona Jarmalavičiūtė,
Vilnius, Lithuania

