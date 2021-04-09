MET STARS: Read Maria Nockin's coverage of the regularly streamed Met Stars Live concerts from various locations worldwide.
Today, Navona Records releases American choir The Crossing's latest CD, NV 6347. Wendell Berry is an American writer, critic, activist and farmer. A Native Hill is a twelve-movement musical translation of Berry's words by English composer Gavin Bryars (born 1943).
To mark the occasion, here is my interview with Donald Nally, director of The Crossing, and, for the first time, Classical Music Daily is publishing an interview in HD video format, rather than as text. The interview runs for nearly an hour, and can be watched on this page.
Watch and listen to the interview here :
The video can also be downloaded as a 1.33Gb MP4 file by following the link below:
Ona Jarmalavičiūtė,
Vilnius, Lithuania
