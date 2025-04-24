A Remarkable Achievement

MIKE WHEELER is impressed by the clarity of Derby Cathedral Choir's 'St John Passion'

J S Bach's St John Passion tends to be regarded as the taut, pacy counterpart to the more expansive St Matthew. There was certainly plenty to support that view in Derby Cathedral Choir's performance - Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 18 April 2025 - with the Cathedral's Director of Music, Alexander Binns, conducting, Assistant Director Edward Turner playing continuo on the Cathedral's moveable chamber organ, and Sinfonia Viva providing the orchestra. It was sung in German, a bold move in itself, with full texts and translations in the printed programme.

The orchestral introduction to the opening chorus struck a plaintive note as well as establishing a strong current, preparing the way for the choir's firm initial entry, and the individual contrapuntal lines were clear throughout. The first chorale, 'O große Lieb' (O mighty love), was sensitively phrased, and in the subsequent chorales there was no suggestion of a one-size-fits-all approach, with each one being shaped according to its expressive character.

The crowd choruses were strongly projected: prying and incisive in 'Bist du nicht' (Are you not one of this man's disciples?), questioning Peter's association with Jesus; a yelling mob calling for Barrabas' release. 'Sei gegrüsset' (Hail, King of the Jews!), as the soldiers mocked Jesus, had a nicely-judged mix of pomposity and sarcasm, and 'Wir haben ein Gesetz' (We have a law) was full of self-importance, as the crowd claimed that by this law Jesus should be condemned to death.

Richard Roddis was a simple, direct Evangelist, measured in the early parts of the story, increasingly vivid as it moved towards its climax, and adroitly navigating those extraordinary melismas on 'weinete' (wept - Peter after his betrayal) and 'geisselte' (scourged). David Woodhouse took the role of Jesus, calm and self-possessed in the face of his accusers, and the baffled questioning of James Farmer's out-of-his-depth Pilate.

The smaller roles were confidently taken by members of the choir.

Of the aria soloists, Cathedral Lay Clerk Alice McMichael, alto, projected the sorrow of 'Von den Stricken meiner Sünden' (From the bonds of my sins), supported by the eloquent obbligato oboes of Maddy Aldis-Evans and Lydia Griffiths. Evie Wiles, one of the head choristers, brought a remarkable maturity to her bright-toned, eager account of 'Ich folge dir gleichfalls' (I follow you with joyful steps), matched by Rachel Holt and Nicky Hunter on the double flute obbligato part. Alto Stephen Harrison balanced the plangent meditation and the victory song of 'Es ist vollbracht!' (It is finished!), partnered by Tom Collingwood, switching from cello to viola da gamba. Senior Lay Clerk Paul Marshall, tenor, handled the mood switches of 'Mein Herz, in dem die ganze welt' (My soul, as the whole world suffers) with equal adroitness. Bass David Woodhouse calmly laid out the paradoxes of 'Betrachte, meine Seel' (Look, my soul), and while James Farmer's baritonal timbre was perhaps lighter than usual for 'Mein teurer Heiland' (My dear Saviour), he handled the line sensitively, with the choir supplying a gentle backdrop in the accompanying chorale. Elsewhere, the orchestra relished its illustrative opportunities, not least the cock-crow towards the end of Part 1.

By the time the performance reached its final stages, the audience was clearly gripped, and the final extended chorus, 'Ruht wohl' (Rest in peace) drew the performance to a fitting culmination, before the concluding chorale ended on a confident note. All in all, this was a remarkable achievement.

Copyright © 24 April 2025 Mike Wheeler,

Derby UK