A New Competition

The Tokyo Minato City International Music Competition and Workshop is being launched in 2024

A new international classical music competition has just been founded and is being launched in Minato City, Toyko, Japan. The Tokyo Minato City International Music Competition and Workshop will be one of Japan's largest classical music competitions, and will open this year with an international violin competition. This will be followed by cello in 2025 and piano in 2026.

For the initial violin competition in 2024:

The first prize receives JPY 5,000,000 - equivalent to about 34,000 US dollars.

The final will take place at Tokyo's Suntory Hall, one of Japan's most prestigious concert halls, on 25 and 26 October 2024.

The chairman of the Jury will be Fuminori Shinozaki, the specially appointed concertmaster of the NHK Symphony Orchestra. (The jury will consist of seven internationally renowned judges, who will be announced at the end of May 2024.)

Foreign contestants (excluding those residing in Japan) will receive a travel subsidy of JPY 100,000. Contestants from Asia will receive JPY 50,000 or a round-trip economy class airfare from the international airport nearest to their place of residence to Tokyo, whichever is less. The amount of travel subsidy will be calculated based on the contestant's place of birth (nationality). Contestants may stay in free accommodation arranged by the organizers (with breakfast included).

The Competition is open to violinists of all nationalities, who were born between 1994 and 2006. All applicants must be aged at least eighteen and have not yet reached the age of thirty-one on the first day of the competition - 16 October 2024. Those applying to participate in the competition may not be rejected on any ideological, linguistic, political, religious or racial grounds.

The application deadline for preselection is 31 May 2024, noon Japan time.

Although this competition has just been created, the organisers believe that it will provide a lot of new possibilities and opportunities for talented young musicians.

Further information: tmcimc.jp

Posted 17 March 2024 by Keith Bramich