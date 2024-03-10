Liberation Festival

Jersey's international festival of classical music and jazz runs from 9-18 May 2024

Jersey is an island off the coast of Normandy in France, in the sea known by the French as 'La Manche' (The Sleeve) and by the people the other side of the water as 'The British Channel'. Jersey is one of the so-called Channel Islands - an archipelago consisting of Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and some smaller islands.

Jersey's Liberation International Music Festival 2024 takes place from 9-18 May, celebrating the end of the islands' occupation by German forces in World War II on 9 May 1945. The 2024 festival takes as its theme 'mirrors and reflection'. Artists include Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Harriet Mackenzie, Anna Tilbrook, Willard White and the Jersey Chamber Orchestra.

If Jersey seems a little remote in travel terms, the festival also presents Liberation@Home - a digital concert hall featuring a series of online performances by Harriet Mackenzie, the Jersey Chamber Orchestra and others.

Some of these online concerts are free to watch and some are ticketed.

Further information: www.musicjersey.com

Posted 10 March 2024 by Keith Bramich