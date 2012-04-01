Andrew Davis

'Oh, Sir Andrew Davis has died. How sad. A wonderful musician, longtime Music Director of the Toronto Symphony; did so much for music in Canada and everywhere. We last played together in February '23 in Manchester. He was not well, but when he conducted it was full of life and precision.' - pianist Angela Hewitt

'Thought of him a lot while orchestrating the Violin Concerto, even more so when he withdrew from the world premiere a month ago with violinist Esther Yoo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra. But I wasn't prepared for the news this morning. He was such an extraordinary human. Rest now, Maestro.' - composer Raymond Yiu

'So very saddened to hear of the passing of conductor Sir Andrew Davis. I knew him and worked with him when he conducted the ⁦Toronto Symphony⁩ and later here also with the ⁦Minnesota Orchestra.⁩ He had a great wit and love of music.' - cellist Janet Horvath

'RIP. An absolute giant & important supporter of so much British contemporary music. His period at the BBC Symphony Orchestra was full of good things.' - composer Thomas Hyde

'Totally heartbroken to hear of the death of Andrew Davis. So many memories of performances all over the world, recording sessions and numerous hilarious meals. Irreplaceable musician whom I will miss always. Rest in Peace, Maestro.' - violinist Tasmin Little

'Sad to hear of the passing of Sir Andrew Davis who I had the pleasure of meeting and photographing at the Three Choirs Festival in Hereford in 2018. He was so taken with my print that he had one for his apartment in Chicago.' - photographer Michael Whitefoot

The well-known and much honoured English conductor Andrew Davis was born in Ashridge, Hertfordshire on 2 February 1944 and grew up in Chesham, Buckinghamshire and in Watford. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London, was an organ scholar at King's College Cambridge, and studied conducting in Rome with Franco Ferrara.

He began his career as associate conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and then was music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (1975-1988). From 1988 until 2000 he was music director at Glyndebourne Festival Opera, and from 1989 until 2000 he was chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, where he was known for his humorous Last Night of the Proms speeches. (One year he sang part of his speech.)

He moved with his family to the USA, settling in Chicago. From 2000 until 2021 he was music director and principal conductor of the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and was music advisor to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (2005-2007). From 2013 until 2019 he was chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

His repertoire was wide-ranging, and he conducted many other orchestras and also recorded widely, including much British music, notably by Michael Tippett, but also Finzi and Vaughan Williams, for labels including Chandos, Deutsche Grammophon, NMC Recordings and Teldec.

Andrew Davis was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2023 and died in Chicago on Saturday 20 April 2024, aged eighty.

A selection of articles about Andrew Davis

