News from around the world

August 2023 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our August 2023 one hour video newsletter - The Creative Spark

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our August 2023 newsletter, No 172, The Creative Spark. It runs for nearly an hour, and the discussion is led by John Dante Prevedini.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (900 Mb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION (83 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution):

Watch and listen — August 2023 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The three main questions asked in the session are as follows:

1: Composers: How would you define the process of creation in your area of music, and how do imagination and originality fit in?

2: Performers: how would you define the process of creation or re-creation in your area of music, and how do imagination and originality fit in?

3: Everyone: What are some examples of works, performances, recordings or other situations in which you think the creative spark is strong or notable, including how and why you think so?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that they are for publication, we'll add them to this page.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned:

ADRIAN RUMSON

ANDREW ARCECI

ANTONIO VIVALDI

BAROQUE MUSIC

BÉLA BARTÓK

BEO STRING QUARTET

CENTAUR RECORDS

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA / SEVERANCE HALL

DAVID ARDITTI

DECCA RECORDS

DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

ERIC FRAAD

ERICH LEINSDORF ON MUSIC

ERNEST BLOCH

FAZIL SAY

FLOYDS ROW

GEORGE ENESCU

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

GIDON KREMER

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

GUSTAV MAHLER

HALIDA DINOVA

HARROW SUMMER MUSIC

HEMSING ASSOCIATES

HERESY RECORDS

IDIL BIRET

IGOR STRAVINSKY

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY

KREMERATA BALTICA

LEONARD BERNSTEIN

LONDON COMPOSERS FORUM

MAHLER: ADAGIO (SYMPHONY NO 10)
- CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA / PIERRE BOULEZ

MAHLER: DAS LIED VON DER ERDE
- KING, FISCHER-DIESKAU, WIENER PHILHARMONIKER / BERNSTEIN

MALCOLM SARGENT - HANDEL'S MESSIAH

MAO FUJITA

MEDICI.TV

MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA

MISSY MAZZOLI

ON LIBERTY - AN AUGENMUSIK PIANO SUITE, BY JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

OSMO VÄNSKÄ

PIERRE BOULEZ

RADIOHEAD

RENAISSANCE MUSIC

RYAN ASH

SERGEI RACHMANINOV

SIMON RATTLE

STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA

STRING QUARTET MUSIC

TRIGGERLAND FEATURE FILM - AUDIENCE FEEDBACK

ULVI CEMAL ERKIN

VERBIER FESTIVAL

VIRGINIA TECH PERFORMING ARTS EVENTS

WARNER CLASSICS

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

 

Posted 1 August 2023 by John Dante Prevedini

-------

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page is a computer-generated blue plasma, made in 2019 using the computer graphics software Gimp and Graphic Converter.

 

 << Home              More news >>