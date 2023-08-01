August 2023 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our August 2023 one hour video newsletter - The Creative Spark

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our August 2023 newsletter, No 172, The Creative Spark. It runs for nearly an hour, and the discussion is led by John Dante Prevedini.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

The three main questions asked in the session are as follows:

1: Composers: How would you define the process of creation in your area of music, and how do imagination and originality fit in?

2: Performers: how would you define the process of creation or re-creation in your area of music, and how do imagination and originality fit in?

3: Everyone: What are some examples of works, performances, recordings or other situations in which you think the creative spark is strong or notable, including how and why you think so?

