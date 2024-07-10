Gramercy Brass Band Camp

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York creates a weekend brass festival

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of Gramercy Brass Band Camp, The Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York has created a weekend Summer Brass Band Festival, inviting all adult, alumni and interested brass band friends to join them for two days of brass collaboration during Gramercy Brass Band Camp on 3 August at John J Cali School of Music, Montclair State University, 1 Normal Ave, Montclair, and 4 August 2024 at First Presbyterian Church, Caldwell, 326 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, both in New Jersey, USA. This is the culmination of the Gramercy Brass Band Camp experience, at which students have the opportunity to perform side by side with members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra.

For this special two-day event, Gramercy Brass Band will be joined in several presentations on 3 August, beginning at 9am, by principal guest conductor Russell Gray, featured clinicians Thomas McCauley of the Cali School of Music and Director of University Bands, Josh Landress of JLandress Brass NYC and JoAnn Lamolino, author of Mindfulness for Musicians. The programmes will also feature performances by guest brass bands and a massed brass band reading session with Russell Gray.

The following day at 4pm in Caldwell, everyone who participates in Saturday's events will bring their instrument and perform with the massed band in concert.

Special guest for both days will be composer and trombonist Christopher Brubeck.

Admission is by a US$10 suggested donation.

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York was founded in 1982 by cornet player and trumpeter John Henry Lambert, with extensive experience in the brass band performance and educational traditions. In 2022, Gramercy Brass Orchestra celebrated forty years of service, and received a proclamation from the City Council of New York in recognition of its years of service as a strong component of the New York City arts community. Members of Gramercy Brass Orchestra are drawn from leading working professional brass and percussion players in the New York/New Jersey area.

Further information: gramercybrass.org

Posted 10 July 2024 by Keith Bramich