Christopher Wheeldon's new ballet

A new ballet inspired by life and work of Oscar Wilde is to receive its first performances by the Australian Ballet and will be streamed worldwide

In a new commission for the Australian Ballet, English choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's new full length ballet Oscar draws on the eventful life and unforgettable writings of the great Irish humourist Oscar Wilde. First performances will be at Melbourne's Regent Theatre, 13-24 September 2024 and then at the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House, 8-23 November 2024. The 19 November Sydney performance will be streamed live to a worldwide audience.

The music is by British film and ballet composer Joby Talbot (born 1971), a frequent collaborator of Christopher Wheeldon. Talbot, known for his scores for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Wonka, has written a new score for this production, which will be played by Orchestra Victoria in Melbourne and Opera Australia Orchestra in Sydney. The sets and costumes are by Jean-Marc Puissant.

The new work is artistic director David Hallberg's first full-length commission for the Australian Ballet since his appointment in 2021. Bringing to life the opulence and decadence of 1880s London society, Oscar interweaves moments from Oscar Wilde's life with cherished stories and characters born from his imagination.

This is Wheeldon's third full-length collaboration with the Australian Ballet, following Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and An American in Paris. The new production exemplifies the company's key objective to develop new works with leading creatives which engage in today's cultural conversations.

Raised in Dublin, Oscar Wilde took the glamorous social circles of London's elite by storm. His fame was at its height when he was convicted and sent to prison in 1895 in an early instance of the 'celebrity trial'. He was an extraordinary genius, whose work continues to inspire and delight a-hundred-and-thirty years later.

Australian Ballet artistic director David Hallberg says:

There's no denying that any full-length creation by Christopher Wheeldon is an immense artistic moment for the industry, and I'm thrilled that Wheeldon has selected the Australian Ballet to premiere this striking new work. This production will offer audiences a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey into the world of one of history's most iconic literary figures. Oscar will be a treat for both ballet enthusiasts and admirers of Oscar Wilde's literary legacy.

The story of Oscar Wilde and his tales exemplifies the bold storytelling we aim for within this company, making this commission a one-of-a-kind coup for our repertoire.

Christopher Wheeldon says:

To build the story of a seminal cultural figure from scratch - and through dance - is no mean feat, and I am honoured that the Australian Ballet will be the company to bring Oscar to the stage for the very first time.

Working with David Hallberg and the Australian Ballet's artists and creative team has been an incredible experience. I look forward to seeing the production come to life in September and can't wait to reveal our interpretation of this literary legend on the stage.

Posted 7 August 2024 by Keith Bramich