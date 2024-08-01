August 2024 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our August 2024 video newsletter - Initiating change, and the programming of living composers

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our August 2024 newsletter, No 184, Initiating change, and the programming of living composers, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 20 July 2024. The running time is just over seventy-two minutes.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (798 Mb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (94 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — August 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The questions asked during the session were as follows:

How can we be more inclusive of living composers in our programming?

How can living composers meet the needs of classical venues?

How can classical venues meet the needs of living composers?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

Posted 1 August 2024 by John Dante Prevedini