Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our August 2024 newsletter, No 184, Initiating change, and the programming of living composers, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 20 July 2024. The running time is just over seventy-two minutes.
The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.
DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (798 Mb)
DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (94 Mb)
You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):
Watch and listen — August 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The questions asked during the session were as follows:
You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.
These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.
Posted 1 August 2024 by John Dante Prevedini