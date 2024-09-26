Kosmos Tirana Music Festival

Jonian Ilias Kadesha presents the third edition of his new music festival in Albania

Albanian/Greek-born violinist Jonian Ilias Kadesha, artistic director of the recently founded Kosmos Tirana Music Festival - Albania's new classical music festival - is excited to announce the festival's third edition. Kosmos Tirana Music Festival began in 2022. This third edition takes place 24-31 October 2024 in Tirana.

Born in Athens of Albanian and Greek heritage, Jonian Ilias Kadesha studied in Germany, first at Musikhochschule Wurzburg, then at the Kronberg Academy. His teachers included Antje Weithaas, Salvatore Accardo, Grigori Zhislin and Ulf Wallin. He also studied chamber music with Hatto Beyerle in Hannover and has taken part in masterclasses with Ferenc Rados, Steven Isserlis, Ivry Gitlis, Leonidas Kavakos and Eberhard Feltz.

In 2017 he founded and became artistic director of the Caerus Chamber Ensemble, a flexible group consisting of outstanding instrumentalists from the young generation of European musicians. He is also co-founder of Trio Gaspard, a member of the Kelemen Quartet and records for Linn Records.

Although programme details of the 2024 Kosmos Tirana Music Festival hadn't yet been posted at the time this news item was written, and the festival hadn't yet responded to our email request for further information, look out for further details about this October 2024 festival in south-eastern Europe at kosmosmusicfestival.com

Posted 26 September 2024 by Keith Bramich