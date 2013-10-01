News from around the world

March 2022 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our March 2022 newsletter

 

Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Our March 2022 newsletter, No 155, has been published early. You can watch and listen to this fifty minute programme here:

Watch and listen — March 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below:

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN HD

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN LOW RESOLUTION

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:

ANAKRONOS

CAITRÍONA O'LEARY

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

HALIDA DINOVA

HERESY RECORDS

THE ISLAND OF SAINTS - BUY TICKETS UNTIL 28 FEB 2022

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

JOSEPH HOROVITZ (1926-2022)

ARTICLES ABOUT LA SCALA MILAN

LIGHTHOUSE OPERA

MALCOLM TROUP (1935-2021)

MARIA NOCKIN (1935-2021)

'PRESERVING BYRD'S MOMENTUM' BY JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

RAFFAELE PÉ CD REVIEW BY GIUSEPPE PENNISI

RAI 5

STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA

 

Posted 27 February 2022 and last updated 28 February 2022 by Keith Bramich

The background image on this page has been derived from a 2006 panorama of Kyiv in Ukraine from Saint Sophia Monastery.

 

