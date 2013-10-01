SPONSORED: CD Spotlight. Masterfully Controlled - James Brawn's Beethoven Odyssey impresses Andrew Schartmann.
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Ona Jarmalavičiūtė talks to American choral conductor Donald Nally, director of The Crossing, in this fascinating, illustrated, one hour programme.
Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Our March 2022 newsletter, No 155, has been published early. You can watch and listen to this fifty minute programme here:
Watch and listen — March 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below:
DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN HD
DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN LOW RESOLUTION
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:
Posted 27 February 2022 and last updated 28 February 2022 by Keith Bramich