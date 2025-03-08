March 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article or click on the images for further information.

Tatar-Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina died from cancer at her home in Appen, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany on 13 March 2025, aged ninety-three.

French clarinettist Michel Arignon died on 12 March 2025, aged seventy-six.

Australian violinist and concertmaster Donald Hazelwood died in Sydney on 8 March 2025, aged ninety-five.

Italian violinist Mario Trabucco died in Leivi, Genoa in north west Italy on 4 March 2025, aged seventy-three.

Posted 15 March 2025

by Keith Bramich