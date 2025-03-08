News from around the world

March 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article or click on the images for further information.

 

Tatar-Russian composer Sofia Gubaidulina died from cancer at her home in Appen, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany on 13 March 2025, aged ninety-three.

'I run the bow across the strings and realize that this creaking sound is my own soul' - Sofia Gubaidulina (1931-2025). Screenshot from To be the Oracle - Kazán film maker and cellist Zoulfia Asadoullina's documentary film about Gubaidulina

 

French clarinettist Michel Arignon died on 12 March 2025, aged seventy-six.

Michel Arignon (1948-2025), playing with members of the ENMP clarinet ensemble in 2016

 

Australian violinist and concertmaster Donald Hazelwood died in Sydney on 8 March 2025, aged ninety-five.

Donald Hazelwood (1930-2025)

 

Italian violinist Mario Trabucco died in Leivi, Genoa in north west Italy on 4 March 2025, aged seventy-three.

Mario Trabucco (1951-2025)

 

Posted 15 March 2025
by Keith Bramich

