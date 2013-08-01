John Nelson

American conductor John Wilton Nelson was born on 6 December 1941 in San José, Costa Rica to American Protestant missionaries, and he studied at Juilliard with Jean Morel.

He was music director of Greenwich Philharmonia (Connecticut) and the New Jersey Pro Arte Chorale. He was also a member of the conducting staff at New York Metropolitan Opera. His debut with both New York City Opera and Metropolitan Opera was with the opera Les Troyens by Hector Berlioz, and Nelson became known as a Berlioz expert.

He was music director of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (1976-1987) and music director then principal conductor of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis (1985-91). He was music director of the Caramoor Festival in New York State (1983-90) and music director of what's now the Orchestre de Chambre de Paris for ten years from 1998.

His Christian background and his interest in choral music led to him setting up and becoming artistic director of Soli Deo Gloria, an organisation dedicated to the performance, preservation and promotion of sacred classical choral music - commissioning new music and sponsoring concerts and recordings.

During his five decade career, he worked with leading ensembles in Europe and North America, and also recorded extensively, for labels including Deutsche Grammophon, Erato, Virgin Classics and Warner Classics. He championed composers such as Henryk Górecki, Christopher Rouse and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich.

John Nelson died on 31 March 2025, aged eighty-three, in Chicago, Illinois.

