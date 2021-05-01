Streaming, Downloads and CDs

Classical Music Daily's May 2021 Newsletter has just been published as a video podcast

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Streaming, downloads and CDs, our May 2021 newsletter, No 148, has been published as a 1080p HD MP4 video podcast. It runs for one hour and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — May 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The podcast can also be downloaded as a 742Mb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Posted 1 May 2021 by Keith Bramich