VIDEO INTERVIEW: Ona Jarmalavičiūtė talks to American choral conductor Donald Nally, director of The Crossing, in this fascinating, illustrated, one hour programme.
PODCAST: Join Jenna Orkin, Maria Nockin, John Paleiden, Gerald Fenech, Julian Jacobson, Patrick Maxwell, Giuseppe Pennisi and Mike Wheeler for a fascinating fifty-minute audio only programme.
SPONSORED: CD Spotlight. A Very Joyous Disc - Brahms arranged by Kenneth Woods impresses Alice McVeigh.
All sponsored features >>
Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Streaming, downloads and CDs, our May 2021 newsletter, No 148, has been published as a 1080p HD MP4 video podcast. It runs for one hour and you can watch and listen to it here:
Watch and listen — May 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The podcast can also be downloaded as a 742Mb MP4 file by following the link below:
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Here are links to some of the organisations and individuals mentioned in the programme:
SENDING MATERIAL FOR REVIEW TO CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY
Posted 1 May 2021 by Keith Bramich