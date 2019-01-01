Mario Trabucco

Italian violinist Mario Trabucco was born in Leivi, Genoa in north west Italy on 14 September 1951. He studied with Mario Ruminelli at the Conservatorio Niccolò Paganini di Genova and with Salvatore Accardo and Riccardo Brengola at the Accademia Chigiana.

He was orchestral leader at the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome, at Teatro Comunale in Florence, Teatro Carol Felice in Genoa, the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana and the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

He also appeared as a soloist at many concerts, including in Rome, Florence and Genoa, and formed a violin and guitar duo with José Scanu to rediscover, study and perform the many pieces that Paganini wrote for these instruments.

He played the Guarneri del Gesù 'Cannone' violin which belonged to Niccolò Paganini, and also a copy of this violin, the 'Sivori', made by French luthier Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume.

He also taught violin at the Paganini Conservatory in Genoa, where his students included Giulio Plotino, Oleksandr Pushkarenko and Fabrizio Haim Cipriani.

Mario Trabucco died in Leivi on 4 March 2025, aged seventy-three.