It tolls for thee

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Unlike their European counterparts, American soldiers were spared the horrors of trench warfare until at least 1917. That circumstance may go some way to explaining how the composition of our first piece today was possible in 1915 ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: It tolls for thee

(Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 1 September 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain