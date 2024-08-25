Towards the flame

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Despite wishful thinking to the contrary, I doubt if there has been a year in the last two or three thousand of human history where some sort of savagery has not been inflicted by some group of humans on another group, or on another species of life with which we, as latecomers to the wonder of occasionally faulty replicating DNA, share this planet ...

