RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Happiness is a warm hand

Hello, good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. I am going to start today with a piece which, at the head of its score, has the no nonsense marking of Il tutto vivace, fantastico, con energia, capriccio e sentimento ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Happiness is a warm hand
(Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Resounding Echoes: Happiness is a warm hand

Copyright © 18 August 2024 Robert McCarney,
León, Spain

-------

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 25 August 2024.

 

There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.

You can read more articles here about twentieth century, choral music, piano music, orchestral music, Austria, Germany and Italy.

The background image on this page has been derived from a 2024 AI-generated image from the text 'Happiness is a warm hand'.

 

 << Home              Next programme >>