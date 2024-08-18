Happiness is a warm hand

Hello, good afternoon, and a very warm welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. I am going to start today with a piece which, at the head of its score, has the no nonsense marking of Il tutto vivace, fantastico, con energia, capriccio e sentimento ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Happiness is a warm hand

(Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 18 August 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain