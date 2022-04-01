News from around the world

April 2022 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our April 2022 newsletter

 

Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Here is our April 2022 newsletter, No 156, New Recordings. It runs for just under an hour, and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — April 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below:

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN HD

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER IN LOW RESOLUTION

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:

ADRIAN WILLIAMS MUSIC

AFRICAN PIANISM - JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

ANDRIY LEHKI TALKS TO JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

'BRUCKNER THE TRUMPET' BY GERALD FENECH

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

DIVINE ART RECORDINGS GROUP

DIVINE ART RECORDINGS - FUTURE RELEASES

ENGLISH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

GERALD FENECH

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

GIUSEPPE PENNISI'S 'TURANDOT' REVIEW

GRAHAM WILLIAMS

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

KENNETH WOODS

LODORE TRIO: RIVULETS CD AT BANDCAMP

MARINA TARASOVA

MARY MOGIL

NAXOS RECORDS

OEHMS CLASSICS

OPUS ARTE

SOMM RECORDINGS

'THE SELFLESSNESS OF SCHÜTZ' BY JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

WALTER ARLEN TURNS 100

 

Posted 1 April 2022 by Keith Bramich

-------

FURTHER RECENT NEWS ITEMS

The background image on this page has been derived from a photo of Landschaft mit Jagdszenen und höfischem Liebesgarten (landscape with hunting scenes and courtly love garden) - an anonymous southern German Renaissance oil-on-wood painting from circa 1540.

 

 << Home              More news >>