Adrian Sutton (born 1967) is not a composer I was familiar with, as mostly he is known for composing music for theatre productions. This changed in 2022 when he received a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis, and decided that he was going to concentrate on writing music for the concert hall. Most of the works on this disc have been the result of this new focus, including the Violin Concerto that he wrote whilst he was undergoing chemotherapy. I admire this man's spirit, and that he was determined not to see himself as a victim, and when this is backed up by real imagination and talent, the result is a quite remarkable disc.

The Violin Concerto (2023) is in three movements, and was inspired in part by Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending and Richard Bach's book Jonathan Livingston Seagull as well as the composer's own observations of watching seagulls in flight from different coastlines.

The opening movement, 'Thermals', is uplifting and generally positive music, with the odd turbulent section and some marvellous tranquil moments. It is tonal, very accessible music and the performance by soloist Fenella Humphreys and the BBC Philharmonic is superb.

The second movement, 'Far Cliffs', calm and meditative, has to be one of the nicest movements I have ever heard, without it being at all trite. It is pastoral and, to me at least, very English. It is the work of a man fully at peace with himself.

The final movement, 'Life Force', starts softly but gradually builds in vitality, power and good humour. Sutton admires Sir William Walton as a composer, and I detect that in this irrepressible movement.

In Short Story (2022), rather than providing a firm narrative, the composer invites the listener to set their own. At times the music is folkloric, at other times less so. Whilst the tempo does not really change, the mood does. There is something both very warm and human about this piece, and it has epic moments too - a fascinating short story.

A Fist Full of Fives (2016) is a ten minute work that has five themes, each with their own exuberant character. It is colourful, upbeat and enjoyable, and I think it would put a smile on the face of most listeners. It showcases the composer's skill with the orchestra.

War Horse Orchestral Suite (2023) from War Horse: The Story in Concert (2016) is a little suite lasting just under fifteen minutes and based on six scenes from Michael Morpurgo's book War Horse.

This suite is drawn from music the composer wrote for a dramatization, read by Joanna Lumley and the author on stage in 2016. The little pieces are evocative of their titles - 'Devon at Peace', 'First Gallop', 'Crossing the Channel', 'Emilie's Theme', 'The Charge' and 'Joey and Albert Reunited'.

The final work on the disc is Five Theatre Miniatures. Most of these were written in 2023, with the exception of the third piece, which was written in 2005. The films or works that this music relates to are listed in the excellent booklet that comes with the recording. This little suite takes about fifteen minutes, the music is really fantastic, and like most of the composer's music on this disc, is evocative, attractive and shows a real skill for orchestration.

The BBC Philharmonic is on top form along with the director on this recording, Michael Seal. Fenella Humphreys is a marvellous violinist in the concerto, the music is engaging and the orchestrations are effective and colourful. This is a most enjoyable disc and one well worthy of your attention.

