October 2022 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during October 2022. May they rest in peace.

Japanese composer and pianist Toshi Ichiyanagi died on 7 October, aged eighty-nine. Born in Kobe on 4 February 1933, his composition teachers included Tomojirō Ikenouchi, Kishio Hirao and John Cage. Living in New York (1954-60), he studied at the Juilliard School and at the New School for Social Research, promoting progressive thinking, peace and justice. Back in Japan, he collaborated with the Neo-Dada Organizers and produced, in 1960, probably his most famous work, Kaiki, which combined Japanese and Western instruments. Also in the 1960s he co-founded New Direction, an avant-garde music collective, with various others, including composers Kenji Kobayashi, Takehisa Kosugi and Yuji Takahashi. Ichiyanagi won the thirty-third Suntory Music Award in 2001 and the Foundation for Contemporary Arts' John Cage Award in 2018.

French musicologist, critic, historian and violinist Jean Gallois passed away on 4 October, aged ninety-three. Born Jean Gaillard in Nevers on 30 March 1929, he published various books on music from the Baroque, Romantic, and nineteenth and twentieth centuries. He compiled a catalogue of the works of French composer Maurice Delage and won the Grand Prix Bernier from the Académie des Beaux-Arts for his biography of Chausson.

Hungarian pianist and composer Béla Szakcsi Lakatos left us on 2 October 2022, aged seventy-nine, in Budapest, where he was born on 8 July 1943. He studied piano from the age of nine, but mostly worked in the fields of jazz and gipsy jazz. He is also known for improvising jazz cadenzas for his performances of Mozart's Piano Concerto in D, K 537 (Coronation). His later studies of the works of Kurtág and Ligeti were part of his research into creating a common musical language from previously separate musical genres, and one of the results of this was the extremely successful 2008 collaborative musical A Midsummer Night's Dream, based on Shakespeare, and featuring almost every genre of world music.

Posted 9 October 2022 by Keith Bramich