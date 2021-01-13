Great Entertainment

SOMM Recordings' second volume of film music, enjoyed by GERALD FENECH



There is so much film music to enjoy it is never amiss to savour another issue dedicated to this unique musical genre that has fired the imagination of so many talented composers. This second SOMM volume is indeed a treasure trove of some of the best loved tunes ever written, and the films represented are a veritable mixed bag to include all tastes: science fiction, war, musicals, adventures, Shakespearean plays, biographies, thrillers and, of course, a touch of love.

The list of composers is enriching throughout: Jerry Goldsmith (Star Trek), John Barry (You Only Live Twice), Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future), Ennio Morricone (The Mission), Lalo Schiffrin (The Eagle has Landed), Erich W Korngold (The Sea Hawk), Cole Porter (Evil Under the Sun), George Gershwin (Funny Face), Burton Lane (Finian’s Rainbow), Robert Stolz (Spring Parade), Kurt Weill (September Affair), Benjamin Frankel (So Long at the Fair), W.A. Mozart (Elvira Madigan), William Walton (Richard III and Henry V) and, last but not least, Maurice Jarre (Lawrence of Arabia).

There are also some very lush arrangements by Iain Sutherland, John Lanchberry and Charles Previn to put the icing on the cake and make the whole menu complete.

Iain Sutherland and his Promenade players display no want of energy and each track is tackled with effervescence and enthusiasm, making the music sound even more exciting than it was thought to be.

Great entertainment in superb sound and detailed annotations.

