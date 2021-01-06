January 2021 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during January 2021. May they rest in peace.

Tasso Adamopoulos, a French viola player and teacher of Greek origin, died from COVID-19 on 3 January, aged seventy-six. Born in Paris in June 1944, he studied in Israel and, aged nineteen, became a soloist with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. Later he worked with the Gulbenkian Orchestra, the Ensemble orchestral de Paris, the Orchestre national de France and the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine. He was also a member of the Sartory Trio with Roland Daugareil and Étienne Péclard. He also taught viola at the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Lyon and at the Conservatoire de Bordeaux. His students included Alain Celo, Chara Sira, Françoise Renard, Mathieu Herzog and Pierre Vallet. He played a 1755 Landolfi viola. His sister was the violinist Eve Adamopoulos.

Macedonian violinist, singer, arranger and teacher Zoran Džorlev died from COVID-19 in Skopje on 1 January, aged fifty-three. He was born at Strumica on 10 January 1967. His father had been a well-known conductor and composer of folk music. Initially, as a child, Zoran played trumpet, accordion and guitar, but then was put on piano at school before switching to the violin when he was ten years old. He became known for his arrangements and performances of Macedonian folk music and for his arrangements of film music and jazz. From 2011 until 2017 he was director of Tanec, a folk dance and song ensemble. He was also the director of the Skopje high school DMBUC Ilija Nikolovski Luj.

Posted 6 January 2021 by Keith Bramich