Upgrading to the Visual

Classical Music Daily's January 2021 Newsletter has just been published in a new video podcast format

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. For the first time, Upgrading to the Visual, our January 2021 newsletter, has been published in an MP4 video podcast format. It runs for just under an hour and you can listen to it here:

Watch and listen — January 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The podcast can also be downloaded as a 148Mb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER PODCAST

Posted 1 January 2021 by Keith Bramich