News from around the world

Upgrading to the Visual

Classical Music Daily's January 2021 Newsletter has just been published in a new video podcast format

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. For the first time, Upgrading to the Visual, our January 2021 newsletter, has been published in an MP4 video podcast format. It runs for just under an hour and you can listen to it here:

Watch and listen — January 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The podcast can also be downloaded as a 148Mb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER PODCAST

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Posted 1 January 2021 by Keith Bramich

The background image on this page is a randomly generated noise image, made in January 2019 by Keith Bramich.

 

