News from around the world

Contemporary Classical Music from Iran

Petrichor Records Announces Four New CD Releases of Contemporary Classical Music from Iranian and Iranian-American composers

 

Petrichor Records is very proud to announce four new releases of contemporary classical music from Iranian and Iranian-American composers:

Sialk - Eastern View: Compositions by Ali Radman. An inspirational journey through soundscapes, encompassing a wide array of musical approaches, especially traditional Persian music. These ﬁve works, representing various contemporary styles, include one orchestral, one electronic, and three electro-acoustic pieces.

Sialk - Eastern View. © 2020 Petrichor Records
Addressing Butterflies: Compositions for santoor - a hammered dulcimer-type instrument - and percussion by Farnaz Modarresifar, based on the poetry and recorded voice of Reza Baraheni.

Addressing Butterflies. © 2019 Petrichor Records
Shifting Colors on the Slant: Solo piano music by Petrichor founder Amin Sharifi, performed by Futaba Niekawa. The composer writes: 'Rhythmic and melodic elements of Persian traditional music, as well as the idea of coloring in impressionistic music/painting are other sources of inspiration I drew upon in composing the pieces of this collection'.

Shifting Colors on the Slant. © 2018 Petrichor Records
A Portrait of the Composer as a Young Man: Chamber Music by Amin Sharifi, an album of his chamber works composed from 2013 to 2016, performed and recorded by members of Pierrot-Tehran New Music Ensemble, Breakout Ensemble and solo artists in Germany, the US and Sharifi's home, Iran.

A Portrait of the Composer as a Young Man. © 2017 Petrichor Records
Petrichor Records is an independent record label specializing in contemporary classical music by living composers. It was founded by Iranian artists Amin Sharifi (composer) and Kelariz Keshavarz (flutist) in 2017. Petrichor Records is committed to giving recording and performance opportunities to new works by living composers worldwide with special attention to the oppressed contemporary music communities of developing world countries, starting with Iran, providing young musicians with educational and performance opportunities. They are available on iTunes, Beeptunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube Music and other online platforms.

Information: petrichor-records.com

Posted 23 December 2020 by Jeffrey James

The background image on this page has been derived from an anonymous historical painting of Shadirwan Bridge (or Band-e Kaisar, Ceasar's Dam) in Shustar, Iran.

 

