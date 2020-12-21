Free Tuition in Spain

Madrid's Reina Sofía School of Music is accepting applications for auditions

Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía (the Reina Sofía School of Music) is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 auditions for its Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree in Music Performance, Foundation Course and Diploma in Music Performance. Studies in music performance are available for violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, piano and voice, along with composition.

Tuition is free for all students thanks to the scholarships granted by our sponsors. The School also provides scholarships and financial assistance to help students cover all costs during the school year.

Applications are open until 11 February 2021.

Students must establish residence in Madrid for the academic year. The official language at the School is Spanish. For this reason, all non-Spanish-speaking students will be offered an intensive course in their first year of studies so they can quickly familiarize themselves with the basics of the language. Additionally, in some classes, the teachers use English.

The Reina Sofía School of Music was established in 1991 by Paloma O'Shea, with the aim of establishing, in Spain, a centre of high professional specialisation which the most talented young musicians from all over the world could attend. By offering studies with renowned international professors, the school has been able to bring music closer to society. It opened its doors in 1991, having recruited Dmitri Bashkirov, Zakhar Bron, Daniel Benyamini and Ivan Monighetti to teach the students. The fifth teacher to join was Piero Farulli from Quartetto Italiano, a chamber music specialist, allowing the school to give prominence to ensemble music making. Double bass player Ludwig Streicher completed the strings department, and Alfredo Kraus inaugurated voice teaching. Gradually wind teachers were recruited: Hansjörg Schellenberger, oboe, then Radovan Vlatković, horn, followed by Jacques Zoon, flute, Michel Arrignon and Pascal Moraguès, clarinet, and Klaus Thunemann and Gustavo Núñez, bassoon. Most recently, Reinhold Friedrich joined to teach trumpet.

The school is part of the Albéniz Foundation and is based at Calle Requena 1, 28013 Madrid, Spain.

Information: escuelasuperiordemusicareinasofia.es

Posted 21 December 2020 by Keith Bramich