July 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during July 2020, most recently deceased first. May they rest in peace. We will update this page as necessary, throughout the month.

Italian author, music critic and composer Lorenzo Arruga passed away on 7 July, aged eighty-three, in Milan. Born in the same city on 12 June 1937, he studied with Mario Apollonio at the Catholic University of Milan then worked as a journalist for magazines, newspapers, radio and TV. He founded the magazine Musica Viva in 1977 and was its director until it closed in 1994. He was the author of many books and essays on music and music theatre. He was a composer and also made arrangements of other composers' works.

Italian composer Ennio Morricone died in Rome on 6 July, following a fall, aged ninety-one.

French harpsichord maker Claude Mercier-Ythier passed away on 3 July 2020, aged eighty-eight or eighty-nine. Born into a family of engineers and cabinetmakers in Cannes in 1931, he became interested in music when young and built his first harpsichord when he was eighteen. He studied at the Conservatoire de Toulon and then worked with Kurt Wittmayer in Bavaria. He also worked for the companies Neupert and Pleyel et Cie before opening his own workshop in Paris. Although he was the first French national since the eighteenth century to specialise only in making and restoring harpsichords, he widened his business to supply harpsichords to businesses, concert halls and theatres. His instruments appeared in films, and historic instruments restored by Mercier-Ythier were played in concerts and recordings by musicians such as Helmut Walcha and Zuzana Růžičková.

Russian composer Nikolai Kapustin died in Moscow on 2 July, aged eighty-two.

Polish-born British violinist Ida Haendel passed away in Miami, Florida on 30 June or 1 July, aged ninety-one.

Posted 10 July 2020 by Keith Bramich