June 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2020, most recently deceased first. May they rest in peace. We'll update this page as necessary, throughout the month.

Norwegian mezzo-soprano and actress Edith Thallaug passed away in Stockholm on 7 June, aged ninety. Born in Bærum on 16 June 1929, she worked at the Norwegian National Theatre (1948-60) and at Stockholm Opera from 1964. She performed in Europe, Japan and the USA, and won the Grieg Prize in 1977. In 1950, as Edith Rolfsen, she published the crime novel Den myrdede lever (The Murdered Living).

American record producer and musicologist Allan Evans died on 6 June 2020, aged sixty-four. Born on 4 April 1956, Evans wrote the book Ignaz Friedman: Romantic Master Pianist and edited another: Moriz Rosenthal in Word and Music: a Legacy of the Nineteenth Century. He founded the Arbiter Recording Company, later known as Arbiter of Cultural Traditions Inc, for which he produced more than two hundred recordings. He also taught history and literature of music at Mannes College.

Italian pianist and composer Marcello Abbado died in Stresa on 4 June, aged ninety-three.

Engish pianist Rosemarie Wright passed away in 2020, aged eighty-eight. Her death was announced on 3 June. Born in Chorley, Lancashire on 12 December 1931, she studied with Harold Craxton at the Royal Academy of Music, and later with Bruno Seidlhofer, Edwin Fischer and Wilhelm Kempff. She also studied chamber music with Pablo Casals. She won a series of high profile prizes, and had a notable international career. She taught at Southampton University, the Royal Northern College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music.

French singing teacher and harpsichordist Janine Reiss died on 2 June, aged ninety-nine. Born in 1920 or 1921, she studied harpsichord. During the 1960s she trained opera singers in French repertoire, working with Teresa Berganza, Maria Callas, Plácido Domingo, Mady Mesplé and Luciano Pavarotti. From 1973 until 1980 she was director of musical studies at the Paris Opera. A documentary (2003) and a book (2013) have been produced about her.

Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk passed away in Lviv on 1 June, aged eighty-one.

Posted 10 June 2020 by Keith Bramich